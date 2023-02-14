Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 26,877 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up 2.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Sony Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 140,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

