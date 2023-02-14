Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 698,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 208,915 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 258,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $10,627,156 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $275.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

