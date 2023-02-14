Rock Point Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the period. SAP accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Company Profile

SAP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.09. 350,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

