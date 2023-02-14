Rock Point Advisors LLC Takes $3.67 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. PotlatchDeltic makes up 1.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,018. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.