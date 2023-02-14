Rock Point Advisors LLC Trims Position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,615 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of FTC Solar worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTCI. Northland Securities reduced their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $202,007.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,809.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $202,007.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,809.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,237,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,021,173.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 126,257 shares of company stock worth $307,352 and sold 855,829 shares worth $2,167,630. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 316,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

