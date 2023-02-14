Rocket Pool ETH Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $319.19 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $319.19 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,622.34 or 0.07427411 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00427188 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.42 or 0.28297700 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,618.08956162 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $7,288,295.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.