Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 4.3 %

Standard Lithium stock opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 25.62. Standard Lithium has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$11.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.66.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

