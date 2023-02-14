Roumell Asset Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Roumell Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,699 shares during the period. GSI Technology accounts for 12.0% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned about 7.89% of GSI Technology worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GSI Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GSI Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

GSI Technology Company Profile

NASDAQ GSIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,392. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.