Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Royal Gold worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Royal Gold by 93.3% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $124.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

