Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rush Enterprises Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.
