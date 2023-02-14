Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

