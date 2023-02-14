Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Ryder System worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 12,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryder System by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ryder System by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 56.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $99.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.