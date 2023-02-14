Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Performance

SCCB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.