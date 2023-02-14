Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFRY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Safran from €140.00 ($150.54) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Shares of Safran stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. 129,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,189. Safran has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

