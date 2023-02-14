SALT 1-Day Volume Hits $20,131.60 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $5.27 million and $20,131.60 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00044494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00220190 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002903 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.06934486 USD and is down -14.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $23,362.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

