Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 118000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sanatana Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Sanatana Resources

In other news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,627,000 shares in the company, valued at C$162,700.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

