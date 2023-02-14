Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Update

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

NYSE SAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. 29,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $324.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.