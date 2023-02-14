Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Short Interest Update

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Down 4.1 %

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Shares of STRC stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

