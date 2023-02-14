Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Short Interest Update

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.
Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.
