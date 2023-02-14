Saturna Capital CORP Takes $157,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.