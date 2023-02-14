Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.08

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Scentre Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.21, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elliott Rusanow 91,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

Featured Articles

