Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

