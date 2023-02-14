SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

