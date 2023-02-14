SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 222.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,833. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $79.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24.

