SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. 81,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,679. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $55.05.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th.

