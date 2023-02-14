Senvest Management LLC Has $278.21 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,490 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up 11.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $278,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

VAC traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,417. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $173.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAC. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.