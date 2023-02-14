Senvest Management LLC Sells 1,282,009 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282,009 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 2.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of MGM Resorts International worth $52,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 985,647 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,892,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,074.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 753,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 689,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,870 shares of company stock worth $14,363,775. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 3,288,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,267. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.