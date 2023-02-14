Senvest Management LLC Sells 237,741 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 237,741 shares during the quarter. Cerus comprises 0.7% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 2.50% of Cerus worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cerus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cerus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 661,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 572,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 477,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

