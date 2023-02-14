Serco Group (SECCF) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Serco Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Serco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Serco Group pays out 786.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.1% and pay out 53.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Serco Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Serco Group N/A N/A 193.75 Serco Group Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,106.59

Analyst Recommendations

Serco Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Serco Group. Serco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Serco Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Serco Group Competitors 739 3836 5965 101 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Serco Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Serco Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Serco Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serco Group N/A N/A N/A Serco Group Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Serco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Serco Group peers beat Serco Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research. It operates through the following segments: UK and Europe, Americas, AsPac, Middle East, and Corporate. The UK and Europe segment offers frontline services to defense, health, and justice and immigration sectors delivered to the country’s government and devolved authorities. The Americas segment delivers services to U.S. federal and civilian agencies, selected state and municipal governments, and the Canadian government. The AsPac segment caters Asia Pacific region including Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The Middle East segment serves the defense, transport, and healthcare sectors in the Middle East region. The Corporate segment includes central and head office costs. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Hook, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.