SFL (SFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. On average, analysts expect SFL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. SFL has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SFL by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 46,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

