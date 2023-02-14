SFL (SFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. On average, analysts expect SFL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SFL Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. SFL has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Institutional Trading of SFL
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About SFL
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SFL (SFL)
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.