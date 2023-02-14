Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $192.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

