Shopify’s (SHOP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $48.30 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a sector perform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.14.
Shopify Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
