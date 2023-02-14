Shopify’s (SHOP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $48.30 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a sector perform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shopify Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

