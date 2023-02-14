Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Drops By 40.0%

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A SPAC II Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASCB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. A SPAC II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASCB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

