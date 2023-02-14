Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Rises By 59.9%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the January 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on ACI. Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 2,601,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after buying an additional 3,363,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

