Short Interest in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Grows By 46.0%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile



Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Further Reading

