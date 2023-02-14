Short Interest in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Grows By 46.0%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
