Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Decreases By 35.8%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Calian Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLNFF remained flat at $43.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

