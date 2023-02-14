Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Expands By 14.4%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,184,400 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 2,783,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,184.4 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:CLNXF traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLNXF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.