Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Decreases By 23.6%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.4 days.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,789.97. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 695. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,280.00 and a twelve month high of $1,850.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,652.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,558.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

