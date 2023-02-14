Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Increases By 58.0%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 488,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,157. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187,622 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,039,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,866,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

