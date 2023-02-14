Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Expands By 18.5%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 541,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of FLEX LNG stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

FLNG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday. Pareto Securities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

