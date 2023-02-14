Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rises By 17.5%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after buying an additional 335,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 283,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,123,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 417,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,158. The stock has a market cap of $270.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

