Short Interest in Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Increases By 53.8%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Maisons du Monde Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOUF remained flat at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97. Maisons du Monde has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Maisons du Monde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Maisons du Monde Company Profile

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

