Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Increases By 56.0%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Up 3.8 %
OTCMKTS MGYOY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 7,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,118. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.
About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (MGYOY)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.