Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Increases By 56.0%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS MGYOY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 7,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,118. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment covers production fields and assets under construction.

