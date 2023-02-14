Short Interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Increases By 28.6%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NGM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 244,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,506. The company has a market cap of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.22. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Insider Transactions at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 100,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,823.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 100,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 480,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,823.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $26,621.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 694,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,854. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 196,826 shares of company stock valued at $967,844. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1,089.3% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 6,435,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,410 shares in the last quarter. Column Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,513,000 after buying an additional 1,890,918 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,118,000. FMR LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 787,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 496,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

