Short Interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Increases By 28.6%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NGM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 244,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,506. The company has a market cap of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.22. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Insider Transactions at NGM Biopharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1,089.3% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 6,435,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,410 shares in the last quarter. Column Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,513,000 after buying an additional 1,890,918 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,118,000. FMR LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 787,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 496,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
