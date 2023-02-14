Short Interest in Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Increases By 40.8%

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,707.0 days.

Nippon Shinyaku Stock Performance

Nippon Shinyaku stock remained flat at $55.55 during trading on Tuesday. Nippon Shinyaku has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

Get Nippon Shinyaku alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nippon Shinyaku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Shinyaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Shinyaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.