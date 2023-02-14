Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Decreases By 23.6%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

Shares of OERLF stock remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. OC Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

