Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Expands By 28.8%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONPH remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Tuesday. 20,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,937. Oncology Pharma has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

