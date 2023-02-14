Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Expands By 28.8%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Oncology Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ONPH remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Tuesday. 20,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,937. Oncology Pharma has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.
Oncology Pharma Company Profile
