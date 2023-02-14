Short Interest in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Decreases By 22.6%

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

OGN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,864. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,301 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,593,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 464.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.