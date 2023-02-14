Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Rises By 39.3%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. 2,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $188.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

