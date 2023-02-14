Short Interest in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Drops By 27.2%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,350,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 43,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,372,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,431,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

