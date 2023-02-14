Short Interest in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Drops By 27.2%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,350,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 43,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,372,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,431,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.
Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.