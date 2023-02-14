Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Drops By 25.8%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE Trading Up 2.6 %

PolarityTE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 3,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,101. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Trading of PolarityTE

About PolarityTE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PolarityTE by 55.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PolarityTE by 554.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.