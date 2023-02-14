Short Interest in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expands By 25.6%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,454,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 639,720 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,377,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,065,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 343,149 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
